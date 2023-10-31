LPG prices slashed for November

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday slashed the price of indigenous liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for November, ARY News reported.

In a notification, OGRA slashed the LPG price by Rs9.95 per kg, reducing the cost of 11.8kg domestic cylinder by almost Rs 387.47 for November.

Ogra set the price of LPG at Rs251.3 per kg for November instead of Rs260.98 in October. As such, the 11.8kg domestic cylinder price was set at Rs2,692.17 against Rs3,079 during the previous month.

On the other hand, the price of a commercial cylinder (45.4kg) was reduced by Rs170.47 to Rs11,397 against Rs11,849 in October.

A day earlier, the caretaker government approved a whopping increase of up to 3,900 percent in the fixed monthly charges, and 194 percent in the consumer rates for natural gas, effective November 1, 2023.

The average gas cost for protected consumer slabs (0.25hm3 to 0.9hm3) would jump by up to 300pc, while their annual bill is estimated to rise by up to 150 per cent.

The tariff increase for commercial consumers has been jacked up to Rs3,900 per mmBtu, Rs4,400 per unit for cement factories and Rs3,600 per unit for CNG stations.

Last week, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet approved the increase in gas prices at a meeting chaired by Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar.