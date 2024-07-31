LPG prices go up in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has jacked up the rates of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, the price domestic cylinder of LPG has been increase by Rs 26.90 and fixed at Rs 2796.56.

On July 1, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) notified an increase in the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

The price of LPG per kilogram was fixed at Rs 234.72, after Rs 12 per kilogram hike. The price of an 11.8 kilogram domestic cylinder of LPG has increased by Rs 1.43.

In a separate development, it was revealed that the Liquefied Petroleum Gas is being sold at exorbitant prices than the government-fixed rate as Rs 35 is being charged additionally against the official prices.

READ: LPG being sold at exorbitant price

Chairman LPG Distributors Association Irfan Khokar said that the market price varies across the country. He said that the LPG is being sold at Rs 270 to 280 per kilogram, which is higher than the government’s fixed price of Rs 234.60 per kilogram.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government ordered action against illegal refilling shops of following tragic gas cylinder explosion in Hyderabad, which claimed lives of 27 people, including children.

The Sindh Home Department directed all Deputy Commissioners across the province to take immediate action against illegal LPG/LNG refilling stations and ensure their relocation outside city limits.

The government also ordered the inspection of LPG/LNG stations, seizure of non-standard cylinders, and closure of shops operating without licenses.