LPG shop blast claims two lives in Karachi’s Federal B area

Two people were burnt to death in a devastating fire, triggered by a gas cylinder explosion in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting police.

As per details, the incident took place at an LPG shop in Karachi’s Federal B Area on Saturday night.

Police reported that the bodies of the deceased were moved to a nearby hospital.

Local residents alleged that the shop had been previously sealed but was reopened, placing blame on the police for allowing its operation to resume.

Investigations into the cause of the fire and the full circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori expressed concern over the cylinder explosion and has sought a report from Karachi’s Commissioner.

Read more: Hyderabad gas blast death toll rises to 24

This is not the first time, that LPG cylinder shop blast has claimed lives in Sindh. Prior to this in Hyderabad, at least 24 people were killed in cylinder blast at a LPG shop.

The blast took place in the LPG cylinder filling shop located on the ground floor of Zacha Bacha Hospital area along Mir Nabi Bux Town Road in UC-8 of Neerunkot town.

At least 60 people, mostly children, received serious burn injuries and had to be shifted to Karachi after being provided emergency treatment at the Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).

Some 18-22 injured persons with 80pc to 90pc burns were referred to a major hospital in Karachi.