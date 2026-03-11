Ample LPG supplies reach Pakistan as four vessels dock at Port Qasim

KARACHI: Pakistan currently has adequate reserves of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), with multiple shipments arriving at Port Qasim in Karachi, ensuring stability in the country’s supply chain.

Officials confirmed that four LPG vessels have anchored at the port in recent days, significantly boosting available stocks. One ship carrying approximately 11,000 metric tonnes of LPG has recently arrived, while two other vessels, each loaded with around 12,000 metric tonnes, had already docked earlier and begun offloading their cargo.

In addition, another large tanker transporting nearly 35,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas has also reached the port, further strengthening the country’s fuel reserves. The arrival of these shipments is expected to ease supply pressures and help stabilise the domestic market.

Despite the availability of sufficient LPG supplies, concerns have been raised about rising retail prices in certain markets. According to the LPG Distributors Association of Pakistan, some traders are reportedly selling the commodity at inflated rates, citing fluctuations in international crude oil prices as justification.

Association chairman Irfan Khokhar stated that the country currently has ample LPG stock and there is no immediate shortage. He expressed optimism that prices would decline in the coming days as supply improves.

At present, the official government price for LPG in Karachi stands at Rs250 per kilogram, though market rates may vary in different areas.