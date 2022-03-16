LSD: Dairy farmers say milk supplied in Karachi is totally safe

KARACHI: Dairy Famers and wholesalers on Wednesday have urged people to use dairy products, claiming the city’s dairy needs are met with buffaloes’ milk, who cannot contract Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD).

A press conference was arranged by the Jamaat-e-Islami in Karachi to address the confusion over the usage of milk by the masses in the wake of LSD outbreak. The presser was attended by Dairy farmers, Meat merchants, Dairy retailers and veterinary doctors.

Dairy and Meat Wholesalers showed grave distress over the current scenario of the business, they claim that they are facing difficulties due to people’s abstinence from consuming meat and dairy products.

The wholesalers said that they are unable to even recover the cost of production and a huge quantity of milk is being discarded regularly.

“If the situation prevails, then Milk might not be available in over Rs200 per litre in the near future.”

The Dairy farmers told the participants that LSD has been diagnosed in only cows while Karachi’s 90 to 95% dairy demand is met by buffaloes, who cannot contract LSD.

The dairy farmers said that consumers should not be worried about using milk products because milk production in cows halted as soon as they fell ill. the dairy products available in the market right now are totally from buffaloes’ milk, they added.

Pakistan Infection Control Society (PICS) President Professor Dr Rafiq Khanani, had said that the consumption of meat and milk obtained from cattle infected with LSD can be harmful to human health and should be completely avoided.

