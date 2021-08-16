LSM sector grows at 16 years high in FY2021: Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday announced that the large-scale manufacturing (LSM) sector has grown at 16 years high level of 14.85 per cent in the fiscal year 2021, ARY News reported.

In a Tweet, Razak Dawood said: “I am glad to share that the LSM sector grew at 16 years high level of 14.85% in FY 21. The de-industrialization that was taking place in Pakistan has now been reversed and this has been made possible by Government’s pro-industry policies.”

The growth was led by Textiles, Food, Beverages, Tobacco, Petroleum, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Mineral, Automobile, Fertilisers and Iron & Steel products, he added.

Earlier this month it was reported that Pakistan’s exports grew by 17.3 per cent to $2.35 billion in the first month of the fiscal year 2021-22 i.e. July as compared to last year’s same period.