Pakistan’s LSMI grows 4.44pc in July-August 2025

ISLAMABAD: The output of Large-Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) recorded a growth of 4.44 percent during the first two months (July–August) of the ongoing fiscal year 2025–26 compared to the same period last year, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On a year-on-year basis, LSMI production rose by 0.54 percent in August 2025 compared with August 2024. However, on a month-on-month basis, production declined by 2.75 percent in August 2025 compared with July 2025.

The provisional quantum index for August 2025, with 2015–16 as the base year, was compiled using data provided by relevant source agencies.

PBS reported that the main contributors to the overall 4.44 percent growth included food (1.02), tobacco (0.17), garments (0.84), paper and board (0.21), cement (0.98), automobiles (1.83), and other transport equipment (0.23). Negative contributions were recorded in textile (-0.03), petroleum products (-0.21), chemicals (-0.13), pharmaceuticals (-0.11), iron and steel products (-0.16), machinery and equipment (-0.11), and furniture (-0.17).

Overall, production increased in food, tobacco, wearing apparel, non-metallic mineral products, electrical equipment, automobiles, and other transport equipment, while a decline was observed in beverages, textiles, chemical products, iron and steel, machinery, and furniture.