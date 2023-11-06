Lt Col among four embraced martyrdom in Tirah IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Lieutenant Colonel was among four soldiers of Pakistan Army, who embraced martyrdom on Monday in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area Tirah of Khyber District, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

During the conduct of the operation, the troops led by Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider, effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which three terrorists were gunned down, while three terrorists got injured, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The Pakistan Army personnel who embraced martyrdom include Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider (age: 43 years, resident of Islamabad), Naik Khushdil Khan (age: 31 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat), Naik Rafique Khan (age: 27 years, resident of District Charsadda) and Lance Naik Abdul Qadir (age: 33 years, resident of District Murree), having fought gallantly embraced, Shahadat, during intense exchange of fire.

The sanitization operation was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. “Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.