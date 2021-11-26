Lt Gen Nigar Johar becomes first female Col Commandant of AMC

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Friday visited Army Medical Corps (AMC) Center, Abbottabad, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, the COAS pinned the badges of rank to formally install Lieutenant General Nigar Johar as first-ever female General to be appointed as Colonel Commandant of AMC.

Speaking at the occasion, Army chief Gen. Bajwa lauded the contributions of AMC in ensuring high standards of health care during peace and war.

AMC has always answered the call of duty during natural calamities, both inland and abroad, said COAS.

“Our doctors and paramedic staff have been frontline warriors against COVID-19 and displaying exemplary commitment and resolve for safety and well being of the people of Pakistan,” COAS remarked.

The installation of the first-ever three-star female General Officer of Pakistan Army as Colonel Commandant of AMC is indeed a matter of immense pride for Pakistan Army and the country, COAS emphasised.

“Keeping pace with rapid advancements in medical science is imperative for the doctors and paramedics to keep themselves at par with modern militaries and best global practices in health care,” the ISPR quoted COAs as saying.

Nigar Johar

In 2021, General Nigar Johar became the first woman officer in the history of Pakistan Army to reach the rank of Lieutenant General.

According to ISPR, Johar also holds the accolade for becoming the first Surgeon General of the Pakistan Army.

In 2017, she became the third woman officer to reach the rank of major general.

The lieutenant general belongs to the Panjpir village in Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Lt Gen Johar’s father Colonel Qadir also served in the ISI.

Swabi has produced some noticeable male generals in the past but it is the first time that a woman has reached the status of such highly ranked army officer

