Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib arrested for ‘targeting’ state institutions

ISLAMABAD: Lieutenant General (retired) Amjad Shoaib was arrested by the Islamabad police on charges of inciting the public against national institutions, ARY News reported on Monday.

Police sources said that officers from the Ramna police station apprehended him at his residence in the federal capital.

Sources said that a First Information Report (FIR) was filed last evening against the former army officer at the Ramna police station following his television interview, under sections 153A and 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, Lt Gen Amjad Shoaib incited people to revolt against institutions during his television interview.

Currently, he is in police custody at the lockup of the police station. Police will produce him before a local court this morning and seek his remand.

