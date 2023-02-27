Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib remanded into police custody

ISLAMABAD: District and Sessions court on Monday remanded Lt. General (retired) Amjad Shoaib into police custody for three days, ARY News reported.

The former army officer was presented before the sessions court in a case related to inciting masses against state institutions.

Shoaib’s lawyer in his arguments before the court said his client is a patriotic citizen who fought the wars of 1965 and 1971. He pleaded with the court to quash FIR against his client, which was opposed by the prosecutor.

Amjad Shoaib’s lawyer said his client is accepting the statement on the TV and asked why there is a need for voice-matching by the police when the accused is confirming his statement.

The verdict on the physical remand was reserved by the court, which was announced later.

The detailed verdict of the case stated that Lt General (retired) Amjad Shoaib has been handed over to police on a three-day physical remand.

The court also directed for a medical check-up of the former army man before commencing and ending of physical remand.

Lieutenant General (retired) Amjad Shoaib was arrested by the Islamabad police on charges of inciting the public against national institutions on early Monday morning.

Police sources said that officers from the Ramna police station apprehended him at his residence in the federal capital.

Sources said that a First Information Report (FIR) was filed last evening against the former army officer at the Ramna police station following his television interview, under sections 153A and 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

