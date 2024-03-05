Lt. Gen (retd) Chiragh Haider made secretary defence production

ISLAMABAD: Lieutenant General (r) Chiragh Haider Baloch on Tuesday was appointed as federal secretary of the Ministry of Defence Production.

A notification shared by the Establishment Division confirmed the appointment of a former senior army officer on contract for two years.

Lt Gen Chiragh Baloch hailed from Sahiwal, district Sargodha. He was commissioned in the Frontier Force Regiment of Pakistan Army, and served in coveted positions over the years.

During his service in armed forces, he served as D.G of Joint Staff Headquarter, Director General Military Training, and General officer commanding (GOC) Infantry Division Jhelum.

For his meritorious services to the army, Lt Gen Chiragh Baloch was conferred Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) in 2019, and was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General – a three-star army officer rank.

In 2021, he was moved from DG Joint Staff Headquarters to replace Lt Gen Waseem Ashraf as Commander of Corps II in Multan.