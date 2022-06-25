Lufthansa expects flight operations to return to normal in 2023

Lufthansa does not expect its global airline operations to return to normal until 2023 after staff shortages and the lifting of COVID 19 restrictions forced it to cancel some flights.

Lufthansa board member Detlef Kayser told Die Welt that the problem is global rather than exclusive to Germany and that the only way out is to reduce the number of flights.

Lufthansa plans to scrap around 3,000 flights, or about 15% of its capacity, at its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich this summer.

The German flag carrier is trying to make sure vacation routes are affected as little as possible, cancelling short- and medium-haul flights with many alternative travel options, Kayser told Die Welt.

