Lufthansa to put 25 new aircraft into service in 2026

The German airline Lufthansa is adding 25 new aircraft to its fleet this year.

Jens Ritter, chief executive of Lufthansa Airlines, highlighted “extensive product improvements on board and on the ground” at a press conference on Tuesday.

The company wants to become more attractive on long-haul routes with a completely revamped service.

After major delay problems in 2023 and 2024, Lufthansa’s punctuality has already improved significantly, Ritter said.

“We are as punctual as we were 10 years ago,” he claimed, without providing figures.

The company believes the innovations will not only benefit wealthy passengers in business and first class, but also the majority in the less expensive economy seats.

For example, passengers will have a choice of three hot meals at mealtimes, instead of the two that are standard for the industry.

And for the first time, economy passengers will also receive the small toiletries bag that was previously only available in upper classes.

“2026 is a very, very special and decisive year for us,” said Ritter.

Lufthansa is celebrating its centenary this year, and six aircraft are to fly with a 100-year anniversary livery, including a giant A380 aircraft stationed in Munich.

This year, the company plans to start equipping aircraft with internet access via Starlink, the satellite service of US billionaire Elon Musk.

At the same time, Lufthansa wants to further reduce its high costs. The new aircraft, which consume less fuel and require less maintenance than older aircraft, are to contribute to the effort.