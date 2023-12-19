Lufthansa orders 80 planes from Boeing and Airbus

The Lufthansa Group has ordered purchase of a total of 80 state-of-the-art short- and medium-haul aircraft.

According to a statement by the airline, the deal provides for 40 Boeing 737-8 MAX and 40 Airbus A220-300s to be delivered in 2026-2032. It also includes 120 future purchasing options for both Boeing and Airbus.

The Supervisory Board approved the acquisition today.

Airbus A220-300

This latest generation aircraft has 148 seats and consumes around 2.5 litres per 100 passenger kilometres. The A220 is intended for use by the newly founded airline Lufthansa City Airlines and will be used for short-haul flights from Frankfurt and Munich. With its state-of-the-art Pratt & Whitney engines, the A220-300 is ideal for feeder service. The first aircraft will be delivered in 2026.

Boeing 737-8 MAX

The Boeing 737-8 MAX is the development and 4. Generation of the world’s most built commercial aircraft. The aircraft will have 189 seats in business and economy class and, thanks to its efficient CFM International engines, will consume only around 2.2 litres per 100 passenger kilometres. The first aircraft is expected in the third quarter of 2027. Since the planned growth path for both Lufthansa Airlines including Lufthansa City Airlines and SWISS has already been placed on aircraft orders, the Boeing 737 MAX will be used in one of the other Lufthansa Group airlines. The decision is made at a later date.

Airbus A320 Family

In addition to the firm orders, Lufthansa Group has secured a further 40 purchase options via A320 Family aircraft. Around 450 aircraft in this series are currently flying in the airlines of the Lufthansa Group and is therefore the fixture in the short and medium-haul sector. 71 A320neo and A321neo already ordered will be delivered in the next few years. With the agreed 40 purchase options, Lufthansa Group is now securing good conditions for future orders as part of the Airbus offer.

New aircraft largest lever for CO2 reduction

With a fleet of currently more than 700 airliners, the Lufthansa Group is pursuing a long-term fleet strategy aimed at cost efficiency and emission reduction. Compared to its predecessor models, the Lufthansa Group’s new fleet addition to up to 30 percent lower fuel consumption and correspondingly lower CO 2 emissions. The Lufthansa Group wants to halve its net CO 2 emissions by 2030 compared to 2019 in order to 2achieve a neutral carbon footprint by 2050.

Approximately 9 billion dollars list price

The 80 aircraft orders agreed worth around nine billion dollars at list prices are not expected to have a significant impact on the Group’s capital expenditure in the years 2023 and 2024, the period of currently in force medium-term planning. In 2023, net investments of between EUR 2.5 and 3 billion are expected. In 2024, capital expenditure is expected to be similar.