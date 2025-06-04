Lukashenko says China, Belarus facing Western pressure

BEIJING: President Alexander Lukashenko said Belarus and China are both facing a pressure campaign from the West, as he met with Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday.

Lukashenko told his Chinese counterpart that their nations are up against “unprecedented pressure” from the West, according to the Belarusian state news agency Belta.

“China will not allow the world order to be broken,” Lukashenko added. “Many, many nations are convinced of this.”

The Belarusian leader, who in January won a seventh consecutive term after a widely criticised election, has ruled ex-Soviet Belarus for more than 30 years.

He is in China for a three-day state visit this week after last visiting in December 2023.

According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi told Lukashenko that China has “always viewed and developed its relations with Belarus from a strategic and long-term perspective”.

Xi added that China is “willing to work with Belarus to promote stable and far-reaching bilateral relations and mutually beneficial cooperation”, CCTV said.