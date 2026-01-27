Islamabad United name new head coach for PSL11

Islamabad United have appointed Luke Ronchi as the new Head Coach for the upcoming Pakistan Super League season 11.

Ronchi’s contribution to the PSL goes far beyond numbers, read the statement from Islamabad United.

Ronchi played a central role in Islamabad United’s most memorable campaigns, producing performances that have become part of PSL folklore and creating a deep connection with the Islamabad United fanbase that has remained strong long after his playing days.

Ali Naqvi, Owner of Islamabad United, said: “Luke Ronchi is Islamabad United through and through, a true sheru. He’s one of the most iconic and impactful overseas players this league has ever seen, and his bond with Islamabad United is unique. As we say, once a sheru always a sheru.”

“We are delighted that Ronchi became available this season. He understands our culture, our standards, and what it truly means to represent Islamabad United. We’re excited to welcome him back this time as Head Coach.”

🚨 @ronchi04 is back home, this time leading the transformation as Head Coach for HBL PSL 11. Once a Sheru, Always a Sheru 🦁 Welcome back, Coach 🙌 Read more: https://t.co/dOCte2wDZT#UnitedWeWin #RedHotSquad #HBLPSL11 pic.twitter.com/gLxMBAroiw — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) January 27, 2026

Luke Ronchi said: “Islamabad United has always felt like home to me. The bond I share with this team, the owners, the fans, and the entire ISLU family is something genuinely special. I’ve always carried that connection with pride.”

“To return now as Head Coach is a huge honour. Islamabad United stands for fearless cricket, character, and a winning mindset. I’m excited to carry that legacy forward and help develop the next group of leaders and match-winners for this great team.”

Islamabad United have always believed in building more than just squads — the team has built leaders. Ronchi’s appointment reflects that DNA, as another former Islamabad United player now takes on a leadership role.

“His transition from a player to Head Coach is a statement of continuity — ensuring the values that shaped Islamabad United’s identity continue to drive the team forward into a new HBLPSL era,” the franchise said.

In addition to this, Ronchi brings valuable international coaching experience, having been part of New Zealand’s coaching setup, where he worked within a high-performance environment and contributed to the development and success of New Zealand’s national men’s team.

His global exposure, combined with his deep understanding of the PSL ecosystem, makes him ideally positioned to guide Islamabad United in the upcoming season.