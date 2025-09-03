If Sept 7th Lunar Eclipse be visible in Pakistan?

KARACHI: The Total Lunar Eclipse between 07th and 08th September will also be visible in Pakistan, Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

The lunar eclipse will also be visible from Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, West in North America, East in South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic and Antarctica.

In Pakistan Penumbral Eclipse will begin at 20:28 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on 07th September. The partial eclipse will begin at 21:27 PST and total eclipse will begin at 22:31 PST.

The maximum lunar eclipse will begin at 23:12 PST while the eclipse will end on 23:53 PST on 07th Sep, according to the PMD.

The partial phase of the lunar eclipse will end at 00:57 PST on 08th September while the penumbral eclipse will come to end at 01:55 PST on 08th Sep.

The moon will appear a striking red color for some around the world thanks to a total lunar eclipse in the first weekend of September.

A lunar eclipse happens when Earth is situated between the Moon and the Sun, causing the Earth’s shadow to fall on the surface of the moon and turn it a rusty red color. Each lunar eclipse is visible from half of Earth, according to the NASA.

A total lunar eclipse is also commonly referred to as a “blood moon.”

According to NASA, the totality phase, when the Earth’s shadow fully covers the moon, is expected to last about one hour and 22 minutes. Overall, it will take three hours and 29 minutes for Earth to pass in front of the moon.

The stages of the eclipse include penumbral and umbral phases, which refer to the two main parts of the shadow that the moon casts. The umbra is a darker inner shadow and the penumbra is a fainter outer shadow.

A total lunar eclipse is a perfect alignment between Earth, the moon and sun. It is different from a partial lunar eclipse, which is an imperfect alignment between the three celestial bodies.

During a total lunar eclipse, the moon moves into the Earth’s inner shadow, which is known as the umbra. Some of the sunlight passing through Earth dimly lights the moon as a result.

Lunar eclipses occur at the full moon phase, according to the NASA.