Lunar Eclipse 2023: Date, Time, When and Where to watch

The Meteorological Department has confirmed the occurrence of the second and final lunar eclipse of the year in the skies of Pakistan and several other countries today.

Will it be visible in Pakistan?

The partial lunar eclipse will also be visible in Pakistan.

The Met Office said the Penumbral Eclipse will begin at 23:02 PST today and the Penumbral Eclipse ending at 03:26 PST on 29th October.

What is Lunar eclipse?

When the earth is between the sun and the moon, it causes Lunar Eclipses by casting a shadow on the moon’s surface. They are an interesting sight to watch because they can only occur during a full moon.

The partial eclipse ends when the moon moves out of the umbra, passing back into the penumbra, and a second penumbral eclipse stage occurs at 2052 GMT (4:52 p.m. EDT) on Oct. 28 [Today].

If you miss this partial eclipse, the moon will once again pass into the shadow of Earth on Sept. 17, 2024.