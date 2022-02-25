Oscar-winning star Lupita Nyong’o spotted at Karachi wedding!

The Oscar-winning Kenyan-Mexican actor Lupita Nyong’o was spotted in Karachi at the wedding of famed artist Misha Japanwala.

The presence of ‘Star Wars’ actor in Karachi was first notified by journalist Sadiq Saleem with an Instagram post. Sharing a 2-picture gallery of the Hollywood star with the wedding choreographer, Sadiq wrote: “Just before you hit the bed, leme tell you that Lupita is in Karachi ..dancing the night away at a beach wedding.”

“Misha Japanwala tied the knot today,” further read the caption with the pictures, one of which sees Lupita and Zahid Hussain posing on the beach, while the following click seems to be from the event day.

Lupita donned a classic, bright pink Lehenga Choli to channel her desi girl vibes for the planned dance performance.

More glimpses from the ‘Black Panther’ star’s attendance were shared by writer Anila Ali on Twitter. A group photo shared by her on the micro-blogging site sees Lupita posing with attendees at the ceremony after her ‘rocking’ dance performance.

“At the wedding of an amazingly talented friend’s daughter in Karachi- #MishaFisher & their friends from #NewYork, #LupitaAmondiNyong‘o Their dance performances rocked!” read her tweet.

We are yet to get a peek into the Karachi trip from Lupita herself.

Misha Japanwala is a fashion artist from Pakistan, known for her work on wearable breastplate sculptures, worn by artists like Cardi B and Halsey.

