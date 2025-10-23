Luxembourg Royal family welcomes new baby days after Guillaume becomes Grand Duke

Luxembourg Royal family has welcomed an adorable new member!

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg and her husband, Nicolas Bagory have extended their family as they welcomed their second child.

The joyous news was announced by the Grand Ducal Palace on Tuesday, October 21, sharing that the 34-year-old princess gave birth to a son on Friday, October 17.

Alexandra’s little munchkin has been named Hélie, a moniker of French origin, while the feminine variant, Helia, comes from the Greek word hḗlios, meaning “sun.”

The palace further shared that the couple’s 17-month-old daughter, Victoire, joins in welcoming the new addition to the family.

The new addition to the family comes weeks after the princess showcased her baby bump at brother Grand Duke Guillaume’s inauguration ceremony on October 3.

Given that Alexandra is seventh in line to the Luxembourg throne, her daughter Victoire is eighth, while her newborn son is ninth.

Princess Alexandra, who is the fourth and only daughter of the Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, tied the knot with Paris-based businessman Nicolas in a civil wedding ceremony in Luxembourg City.

Later on, the couple celebrated their marriage with a religious service in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France.

Grand Duke Guillaume ascended the throne as Grand Duke following the abdication of his father, Grand Duke Henri on Friday, October 3rd.