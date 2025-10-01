Luxury vehicle stolen in UK surfaces in Karachi

KARACHI: A high-end luxury vehicle stolen from the UK has reportedly been traced to Karachi, according to a letter sent by Interpol Manchester to Sindh police.

The vehicle was stolen on 22 November 2022 from Harrogate, UK. Tracking systems later indicated its location in Karachi’s Saddar area, the letter stated.

According to details, the car’s tracker signal was lost in Leeds, but on 11 February, its location was detected around Korangi Road, Azam Basti, Saddar.

The UK police shared this information and requested Pakistan police to assist in its recovery.

Interpol also confirmed that the stolen car’s details are available on the SMV (Stolen Motor Vehicle) database. Following the request, Karachi police have initiated efforts to trace and recover the luxury vehicle.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in collaboration with Interpol arrested a proclaimed offender after 16 years in Croatia.

According to FIA, the suspect Iftikhar Ahmed was wanted in connection with a 2008 dacoity case registered at the Agoki Police Station in Sialkot.

The FIA spokesperson stated that Ahmed, who was arrested in Croatia was brought back to Islamabad Airport. The FIA had issued a Red Notice through Interpol’s National Central Bureau (NCB) to facilitate Ahmed’s arrest.

Ahmed had been evading law enforcement agencies for 16 years and was finally apprehended due to the close coordination between Interpol Islamabad and Interpol Croatia.

The spokesperson said that the use of modern technology has enabled Interpol’s NCB to maintain 24/7 contact with the global community, facilitating the exchange of information and coordination of efforts to combat international crime.