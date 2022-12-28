Noor Zafar Khan’s pictures go viral

Actor Noor Zafar Khan shared her latest pictures and they are going viral on social media.

The viral pictures on the social media application Instagram showed her posing for the pictures in an elegant dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noor Zafar Khan (@noorzafarkhan)



The clicks got thousands of likes from the application’s users. They showed their love for the celebrity with their comments.

Here’s what they had to say.

“Noor ❤️”

“How can someone slay in every looks of her <3 😭🤍🌙?”

“Looking gorgeous”

“So sweeet”

“Pretty 🥹🤍”

“Dream Girl 💖”

“Oh my gorgeous 😍😍”

Noor Zafar Khan has a huge fan base on Instagram with millions of followers. The celebrity posts clicks and clips of herself and her family moments along with professional work.

Recently, the pictures of her in a blue dress became a hit on the social media application.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noor Zafar Khan (@noorzafarkhan)

The actor has made her mark in the showbiz industry with her on-screen performances. She has and still walks the ramp in prolific fashion shows.

The celebrity also holds interactive sessions with fans on social media platforms.

In an interactive session, the actor revealed she has a crush on Hollywood star Keanu Reeves.

Moreover, Noor Zafar Khan said the question of when she would get married is the one she faces the most.

