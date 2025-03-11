Massive financial irregularities uncovered in LWMC’s audit report

LAHORE: A recent audit report has uncovered massive financial irregularities worth Rs 2.81 billion in the Lahore Waste Management Company’s (LWMC) accounts, ARY News reported.

The report, which covers the financial years 2021 and 2022, has exposed significant financial mismanagement within the company.

According to the report, procurement irregularities amounting to Rs 276.2 million were identified. The audit report has also called for an investigation into the misuse of funds.

The Lahore Waste Management Company had allocated a budget of Rs 14.41 billion for the financial year 2021-22. However, the company spent Rs 12.96 billion, with a reported saving of Rs 1.44 billion.

The irregularities emerged at the time when a petition was filed in Supreme Court of Pakistan, accusing Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, of contempt of court.

As per details, the petition, filed by Raja Basharat, alleged that Maryam Nawaz, in her capacity as CM Punjab, used public funds for personal publicity, which is a clear violation of a court order dated September 22, 2022.

The court had explicitly prohibited the use of public funds for personal publicity, however, Maryam Nawaz allegedly violated this order. The petitioner requested the court to initiate proceedings against Maryam Nawaz for violating the court’s order.

Prior to this, former Punjab law minister Basharat Raja lashed out former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s photograph put up on a Punjab government’s advertisement terming it a contempt of court.

Raja took to X formerly Twitter and posted a newspaper’s front page flashing Punjab government’s advertisement having pictures of Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

He wrote the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan prohibited self-projection of public office-holders at the expense of public/government funds.