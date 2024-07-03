Lyari, once infamous for its gang wars and rampant criminal activity, was a notorious no-go zone that struck fear into the hearts of many. The area’s descent into chaos and violence, which reached its peak in the early 2000s and slowly subsided by the 2010s, had a devastating impact on the community, particularly those who cherished sports and culture.

Despite their passion for the arts and athletics, the people of Lyari suffered greatly during this dark period, their creative spirits and athletic ambitions stifled by the prevailing atmosphere of terror and fear.”

Lyari has unearthed remarkable talents in recent years. Eva B, a talented rapper, rose to fame with her Coke Studio hit “Kana Yaari”, which garnered an impressive 90 million views on YouTube. Similarly, Kaifi Khalil enthralled audiences with “Kahani Suno 2.0”, amassing a staggering 450 million views on YouTube. Personally, I credit Eva B and Kaifi Khalil for drawing me to Lyari, a vibrant hub of culture and sports

Alongside singers, beatboxers, and rappers, Lyari has also shown a profound passion for sports, establishing multiple clubs and training centers. Lyari’s athletes have made significant contributions to the country, with some even representing Pakistan internationally, showcasing the “bright side of Lyari.”

The Young Lyari Boxing Club epitomizes this transformation. Initially built on a sewage drain in a space no larger than a room, it has since moved to a bigger and better facility.

Mohammad Amin, who has served as a boxing coach for the past 50 years, remarked,

“Asifa Bhutto helped us with the construction of this new training place. Remarkably, many boxers trained here have competed internationally, both girls and boys. We have also sent many athletes to Wapda and the Army.”

The current coach, Adnan Hussain, a retired international boxer who concluded his career in 2022, now imparts his skills to a new generation with unwavering passion.

Sarah Malang Baloch, one of the athletes who gets training at this club, has played internationally and is a gold medalist. She said:

“Although we’ve had the honor of representing our country on the global stage, the unwavering support and enthusiasm of our people is truly unparalleled. The community of Lyari, my hometown, has always been my rock, and I continue to draw inspiration from my roots by returning to this very place for my training – a testament to the enduring power of my humble beginnings.”

The Kakri Sports Complex is a renowned institution in Lyari, offering various sports training and tournaments. Its football ground, in particular, is impressive.

On June 14th, a match between Gulberg Royal and Korangi Bengal took place there, showcasing the pride and spirit of Lyari’s residents as they represent their area names with enthusiasm.

The National Institute of Karate-Do Pakistan, established in 1980, found its home in Kakri Sports Complex in 1986. Sensei Abdul Hameed, President of the institute, noted,

“We made history by defeating the Army team and training our kids in the mud without a proper training center, as the current one was under construction. During that time, we used to send our members to Wapda.”

It’s truly remarkable to see how an area once plagued by fear has transformed into a vibrant hub of talent and enthusiasm, with individuals fearlessly contributing to the nation’s progress. Lyari, once notorious for its dangers, now proudly produces young men and women who serve in prestigious institutions like Wapda and the Army.

This erstwhile “troubled neighborhood” has undergone a remarkable metamorphosis, becoming a peaceful and thriving part of Karachi.

“In today’s fast-paced world, it’s crucial to refresh our outdated mindsets and recognize that ordinary, hardworking individuals are driven to thrive and improve their lives, despite facing numerous challenges. However, political and social labeling and stereotypes often create barriers that hinder their growth and potential.”