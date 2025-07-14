Lyari building collapse: Court sends 10 accused to jail

KARACHI: Judicial Magistrate-South on Monday sent 10 accused in Lyari building collapse case to jail on judicial remand.

At least 27 people lost their lives following the collapse of a five-storey building in Lyari’s Baghdadi area in Karachi.

Police produced 10 accused including two building owners during the case hearing in the Judicial Magistrate-South’s court today. The investigation officer requested further physical remand of the accused and said that the investigation didn’t yet receive the building’s record.

“The prosecution’s demand for further remand of accused has not been understandable,” defence counsel said. “The section officer has been responsible for providing the record,” lawyer said. “The IO can collect the record from the section officer,” defence counsel argued.

The court sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.

It is to be mentioned here that more than 10 individuals have been taken into custody, including seven officers from the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA). The detained persons also included owners of the flats in the collapsed building.