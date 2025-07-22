web analytics
Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Lyari building declared dangerous, vacated but not demolished

KARACHI: A building in Lyari’s Agra Taj Colony declared ‘dangerous’ and its occupants were vacated, seemed to have avoided its fate of being demolished, sources said.

Deputy Commissioner South district and the Sindh Building Control Authority’s (SBCA) personnel removed the occupants and vacated and sealed the dilapidated structure in Agra Taj Colony on July 05, after collapse of a building in the locality on 04 July, that claimed 27 lives.

The seven-storied precarious building was expected to be demolished on July 07, but the order yet to be implemented.

“The SBCA’s warning written on the residential building was also erased,” sources said.

“The building owner has started painting the structure, allegedly in connivance with the building control authority’s staff,” sources said.

“Moreover, 12 families being shifted to the building again for residence,” sources claimed.

The SBCA yet to take steps to demolish the building that has been declared dangerous for human living by the authority.

It is to be mentioned here that the building authority has declared scores of precarious structures in Lyari as dangerous and put the occupants of some buildings on three months’ notice after collapse of a residential building in the area.

