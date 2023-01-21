‘Lyari gang war’ member arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: The city police have arrested a Lyari gang war member in a search operation conducted in Lyari’s Baghdadi area, ARY News reported.

According to police officials, the arrested individual was involved in multiple murders and drug trafficking. The police conducted a raid in Lyari’s Baghdadi area, arresting the Lyari gang war member.

The police further said that the arrested accused was involved in criminal activities for Rashid Chikna, another notorious character of Lyari gang war. Furthermore, the accused was an alleged member of the Zahid Ladla group.

The police recovered a hand grenade and two mobile phones from the possession of the gang member.

It is pertinent to mention here that an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi acquitted Lyari gang warfare kingpin Uzair Baloch in two more cases over “lack of evidence” against him.

According to details, Uzair Baloch – the chief of proscribed Peoples Aman Committee (PAC) – was exonerated of the charges of attempting to commit murder and planting explosive materials.

