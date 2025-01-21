web analytics
26.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

M-6 motorway’s construction to begin in year 2025: Aleem Khan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Aleem Khan has said the governments which remained in power are responsible for non-implementation of the M-6 motorway project.

“I promise, we will begin the construction of M-6 in year 2025, not only from Sukkur to Hyderabad but will take it to Karachi,” talking in the senate Privatization Minister said.

“When your government was in power, you had to build the motorway, you didn’t do so, what is your reply over it,” federal minister asked the PPP’s senator.

He said, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has kept the M-6 project in his priorities.

“During last four terms, which parties were in government, isn’t the PPP was among them, they should present their account of five years,” minister said.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.