M-6 motorway’s construction to begin in year 2025: Aleem Khan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Aleem Khan has said the governments which remained in power are responsible for non-implementation of the M-6 motorway project.

“I promise, we will begin the construction of M-6 in year 2025, not only from Sukkur to Hyderabad but will take it to Karachi,” talking in the senate Privatization Minister said.

“When your government was in power, you had to build the motorway, you didn’t do so, what is your reply over it,” federal minister asked the PPP’s senator.

He said, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has kept the M-6 project in his priorities.

“During last four terms, which parties were in government, isn’t the PPP was among them, they should present their account of five years,” minister said.