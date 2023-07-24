M.Phil student ‘blackmailed, raped’ by three men

JATOI: A female student enrolled in M.Phil programme at a women’s university in Jatoi city was allegedly raped multiple times by three men who blackmailed her via obscene videos, ARY News reported on Monday.

A case was lodged at the Shaher Sultan police station over the complaint of an M.Phil student who had allegedly been raped, filmed and blackmailed by three men in the Jatoi city of Punjab’s Muzaffargarh district.

The female student stated in her statement that she had been drugged and raped by a man namely Zain one year ago. She added that Zain had also blackmailed her via her obscene videos and subjected her to rape multiple times.

She added that the accused had fled to Dubai and handed over her obscene videos to his friends. The prime suspect’s friends also blackmailed and raped her multiple times.

Later, they sent the obscene videos to her family and made them viral on social media. She demanded authorities take strict action against the accused men.

In June, a teenage girl was rapped and murdered within the premises of Saddar, Okara.

The brother of the 17-year-old rape victim said that several boys in the village abducted her from the home.

He claimed that the boys then raped her before they murdered her and hanged her dead body from a tree.