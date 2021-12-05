M-tag made mandatory for all vehicles on motorways

ISLAMABAD: In light of the Lahore High Court (LHC) order, the National Highways and Motorways Police has made M-tag mandatory for all vehicles from December 7.

In a statement, Spokesman National Highway Authority (NHA), said that passengers traveling on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway were requested to apply M-tag on their vehicles.

Motorists should visit the Motorway Customer Care Center with their vehicles for registration book or card and ID card to apply the M-Tag, he said.

M-Tag is now mandatory on motorways. pic.twitter.com/O7M5Co07fU — National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) December 4, 2021

They can also call 1313 for more information and guidance. M-Tag will help in safe and eco-friendly travel, he added.

On Friday, the Lahore High court ruled that all vehicles traveling on the motorways must be M-tagged by December 7th to prevent any inconvenience particularly smog.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 22 people got injured in three separate pile-ups on a motorway in Sheikhupura on Tuesday.

According to rescue officials, the pile-ups involving dozens of vehicles happened on the motorway M2 near Kala Shah Kaku, Qila Sattar Shah and Khanpur Nehar.

As a result, 22 people got injured. However, no loss of life was reported. The collisions occurred due to a dense fog enveloping plains of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

