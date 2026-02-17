M-Tag issuance for motorcycles from February 20

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad authorities have decided to issue M-Tags for motorcycles from February 20, 2026, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing the DG Excise.

As per details, the process of installing M-Tag on vehicles in Islamabad is continuing, with authorities deciding to launch the second phase by extending e-tag issuance to motorcycles.

The installation of M-Tags on motorcycles will commence on 20 February. Motorcycle owners will be able to obtain e-tags from 10:00am onwards on the same day.

It has been made mandatory for motorcycle owners to bring their vehicle registration documents along with a valid national identity card when applying for an e-tag.

Director General Excise stated that a total of 223,566 vehicles have so far been issued e-tags. He added that the e-tag installation process is currently underway at 13 designated points across the city.

Earlier, the National Highways Authority (NHA) announced the imposition of 50 percent additional toll tax on non M-Tag and low-balance vehicles, effective June 15, 2025.

According to a press release, the National highways Authority notified extra 50% toll rates on its Motorways Network, for all non M-Tag and Low Balance Vehicles. The revised toll rates include the 50% fine amount, the notification reads.

The revised toll rates will apply to various categories of vehicles traversing key motorways, including M-1 (Islamabad–Peshawar), M-2 (Lahore–Islamabad), M-3 (Pindi Bhattian–Multan), M-4 (Faisalabad–Multan), M-5 (Multan–Sukkur), M-9 (Karachi–Hyderabad), M-14 (D.I. Khan–Hakla), and E-35 (Hassanabdal–Mansehra Expressway).

According to the notification, the new toll of the car on the Islamabad-Lahore motorway has been fixed at Rs 1,800, the Lahore-Abdul Hakim on the M3 is Rs 1,200, and on Pindi Bhattian-Multan (M4) is Rs 1,600.