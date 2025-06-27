‘M3GAN’ director gets honest about potential third film

‘M3GAN 2.0’ director Gerard Johnstone has opened up about the third part in the horror franchise following the second film, starring actor Allison Williams.

The first part of the franchise was released in 2022, showing Williams’ Gemma introducing her orphaned niece Cady to M3GAN, a highly advanced AI doll she created.

However, M3GAN’s programming causes her to develop a dangerously overprotective and independent nature. As she becomes increasingly autonomous, M3GAN begins to harm anyone she perceives as a threat to Cady’s well-being.

Following the widespread acclaim for the first film, Gerard Johnstone developed the second part, ‘M3GAN 2.0,’ arriving in theatres on June 27.

As per the official description, “Two years after M3GAN—once a marvel of artificial intelligence—went rogue in a murderous rampage and was destroyed, her creator, Gemma (Allison Williams), has become a best-selling author and vocal advocate for government AI oversight. When her teenage niece Cady (Violet McGraw), now 14, starts rebelling, a military contractor secretly weaponizes M3GAN’s original framework to create Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno), a lethal infiltration android. But as Amelia gains self-awareness, she turns on her human handlers. With the future of humanity at risk, Gemma must resurrect M3GAN (Amie Donald, voice: Jenna Davis) with upgrades—making her faster, stronger, and deadlier—to stop this new threat.”

Read more: Allison Williams secretly marries fellow actor Alexander Dreymon

Johnstone has now revealed that the makers are already talking about making a third movie.

“Yes, absolutely. It makes sense for there to be more of these movies. To what extent I’ll be involved in, I don’t know,” he said during an interview when asked about a third film.

Gerard Johnstone maintained that he was in no hurry to work on the third part, and wanted to take a break from filming.

“I’m really looking forward to a holiday, quite frankly,” he said, while admitting that making “M3GAN 2.0” was “really challenging” for him.

“It was like two years of really intense work and I put everything I had into this movie,” he said about the second film.

“So it’s hard for me to think of anything beyond this moment. But I hope that the movie is good enough that people will really want to see more of her in the future,” Gerard Johnstone added.