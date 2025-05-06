Seven soldiers martyred in Mach IED blast: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Seven soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in improvised explosive device (IED) blast targeted a forces vehicle in the MACH area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

“The IED was planted by the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a known Indian proxy,” the ISPR said and added that operation is underway to eliminate terrorists in Kachhi District.

“Resultantly, seven brave sons of soil embraced Shahadat. Shuhada include: Subedar Umar Farooq (age 42 years; resident of Karachi), Naik Asif Khan (age 28 years; resident of District Karak), Naik Mashkoor Ali (age 28 years; resident of District Orakzai), Sepoy Tariq Nawaz (age 26 years; resident of District Lakki Marwat), Sepoy Wajid Ahmed Faiz (age 28 years; resident of District Bagh), Sepoy Muhammad Asim (age 22 years; resident of District Karak) and Sepoy Muhammad Kashif Khan (age 28 years; resident of District Kohat).”

The ISPR added that sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorist present in the area.

“Perpetrators of this henious and cowardly act will be brought to justice,” the Pakistan Army vowed.

It added that security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

“Nefarious designs of India and its proxies operating on Pakistani soil will be defeated by the valiant security forces, LEAs and the brave nation of Pakistan, InshaAllah,” the ISPR added.