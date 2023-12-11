25.9 C
Monday, December 11, 2023
Three dead in Karachi’s Machar Colony firing

Kamil Arif
KARACHI: At least three people have been killed in firing incident between two groups in Machar Colony, Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials said the firing incident occurred in Machar colony where Siraj aka Siraji and his two accomplices were killed.

Police reached the spot of incident, cordoned off the area and arrested the prime suspects Nisar Pathan and his brother whereas raids are being conducted to arrest the other suspects. Police officials stated that both groups had a property dispute.

Moreover, the weapons used in the firing incident were also recovered from the arrested suspects.

Earlier, in a horrific incident father and his 2-year-old daughter killed in firing at Chamrha Chowrangi near Korangi Karachi.

As per details, police officials said that 2-year-old Anum was going on motorcycle with her father Tahir when they got injured in firing. later it was reported that both daughter and her father succumbed to injuries and declared dead.

Police officials are conducting an investigation to find out if it was a snatching incident or a planned murder. So far more than 30 bullet shells have been recovered from the spot of incident.

