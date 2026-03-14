Machete Attacker Faces Jail for Imperial Wharf Assault

A knifeman who executed a savage machete assault in front of terrified commuters at a bustling train station is now facing a significant prison sentence.

Aidan Watts, 20, admitted guilt to Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) for the violent incident that occurred at Imperial Wharf railway station during the afternoon rush hour on June 18 of last year.

Emergency services, including police and paramedics, immediately rushed to the scene of the stabbing, where the victim was discovered with multiple life-threatening wounds to his thigh, abdomen, and buttocks. He was quickly transported to a hospital, where medical professionals successfully managed to stabilize his condition.

Watts, accompanied by co-defendants Jakada Joseph, 22, and Stefan Kosavac-Godart, 19—both of whom were convicted of affray—immediately fled the location. Witnesses reported seeing Watts carrying a machete with a distinct red, 40-centimeter blade as he made his escape.

However, CCTV footage tracked him to a nearby residential estate, where he disposed of articles of clothing and attempted to conceal the weapon.

All three individuals were subsequently apprehended between June 22 and July 29.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Attwell of the British Transport Police commented on the gravity of the event, stating: “What began as a typical summer’s evening at a busy West London station very rapidly escalated into serious violence.

The two groups were aboard the same train, in close proximity to each other, and the entire incident could have been prevented had the group not noticed the victim. As it transpired, they spotted him, outnumbered him, before Watts launched a sudden but focused and ferocious attack on the platform.”

He continued, “I am satisfied with his conviction. Our dedicated detectives worked relentlessly to compile a wealth of witness testimonies, CCTV evidence, and forensic data. I would like to express my gratitude to them and our colleagues from the Metropolitan Police Service and the Crown Prosecution Service for their support in our investigation.”

All three defendants are scheduled to be sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on April 16.