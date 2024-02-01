Machh operation: Security forces kill 12 more terrorists

MACHH: Security forces have shot twelve more terrorists in the Machh clearance operation, bringing the total number of killed outlaws to 21 terrorists in the area.

According to the details, security forces in the Machh area of Balochistan continued their clearance operation, after coordinated attacks and neutralized twelve more outlaws.

A total of 21 terrorists have been killed so far during the clearance operation, the timely response of the forces failed the attacks and terrorists were forced to flee۔

On January 30, security forces killed nine terrorists and vowed to continue to operate until the presence of the last terrorist in the area.

It may be noted that fifteen rockets were fired in the town of Machh, Bolan, earlier this week. The attack created panic in the area. The security forces responded promptly to the attacks.

The failed attack in Mach later revealed links between the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Front (BLA) and the Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).