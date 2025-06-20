MGK and Megan Fox choose ‘meaningful’ name for baby girl

Rapper, Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) has revealed a special connection to the name he and Megan Fox eventually gave their baby daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker.

The musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, had loved the name “Blade” long before their daughter Saga Blade Fox-Baker was born.

In a 2021 couple’s quiz for GQ, MGK and Megan Fox spoke about many personal things, including names.

During the quiz, Fox pointed out that MGK didn’t have a middle name. When asked what he would choose, she quickly said, “Blade.”

MGK replied, saying that “Blade” was exactly what he wanted. He didn’t want any other name, not even “Sword” or “Katana,” which Fox jokingly suggested.

Now, years later, the couple have used that very name, “Blade,” as the middle name for their daughter.

On 17 June, MGK shared a sweet video on Instagram showing him playing the ukulele while baby Saga Blade bounced in a rocker.

He captioned the post with her full name, writing “Saga Blade Fox-Baker,” and thanked Megan Fox for “the ultimate gift.”

According to a source who spoke to People, the name Saga holds deep meaning. “It means story or tale, and that felt right to them,” the source said. “It represents a new chapter — full of meaning and hope.”

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox began dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass.

At that time, Fox had recently separated from her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three sons: Noah, Bodhi, and Journey.

MGK is also a father to Casie, 15, from a previous relationship with Emma Cannon.

During their relationship, MGK often spoke about how Megan Fox inspired him. In the same GQ interview, he said that she had helped “reconnect a wire in his brain,” and that his creativity had exploded since being with her.

Although Megan Fox confirmed in November 2024 that she and MGK were expecting their first child together, it was later reported that the couple had quietly separated not long after.