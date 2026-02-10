Macron calls on Europe to invest in its strategic sectors

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron has called on Europe to boost investment in strategic sectors or risk being “swept aside” in the face of competition from the United States and China, in an interview published on Tuesday.

The French leader warned that US “threats” and “intimidation” were not over and urged against complacency, in an interview with several European publications including Le Monde, The Economist and The Financial Times.

Ahead of a European Union meeting, he advocated for “simplifying” and “deepening the EU’s single market”, and for “diversifying” trade partnerships.

“There are threats and intimidation. And then, suddenly, Washington backs down. And we think it’s over. But don’t believe it for a second. Every day, there are threats against pharmaceuticals, digital technology…” he said.

“When there is blatant aggression… we must not bow down or try to reach a settlement,” he said.

“We tried this strategy for months, and it’s not working. But above all, it strategically leads Europe to increase its dependence.”

He said that the EU’s public and private investment needed “some €1.2 trillion ($1.4 trillion) per year”, including green and digital technologies, defence and security.

And he renewed his call for common European debt, an idea France has championed for years, but other countries have rejected.

“Now is the time to launch a common borrowing capacity for these future expenditures, future-oriented Eurobonds,” he said.