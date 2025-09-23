Macron phones Trump after US president’s motorcade blocks his car- Viral video

New York police have prevented French President Emmanuel Macron from facing an unexpected situation on the road following the recognition of Palestine as a state.

The foreign news sources claimed that the vehicles in the French president’s convoy towards the embassy have been stopped on the way. When Macron inquired about the situation, he was told that the American president Donald Trump’s convoy was passing by; therefore, there was a closure of the road.

Fascinatingly, at the spot, Macron informed Trump of the entire incident on the phone. To which, he replied that I am standing on the road and everything is close for you.

However, following the prevention by New York police, the French leader walked on foot, and the public took selfies with him.

It is pertinent to note that the American, for the umpteenth time, strongly criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan during the speech at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

The American president, while slamming European countries, also spoke harsh words against Mayor London, stating that the London mayor is a Muslim striving hard to implement Islamic laws.

He said that he is seeing London, where you have a dangerous mayor; now he wants to implement Islamic laws. Literally, this is a different country; you could not do so.

Earlier this week, Britain and Portugal were on Sunday expected to recognise a Palestinian state, ahead of a key week at the UN’s gathering where a suite of nations are set to do the same to pressure Israel over Gaza.

A growing number of longtime Israeli allies have shifted positions in recent months as Israel has intensified its Gaza offensive, triggered by Hamas’s unprecedented 2023 attack.

The besieged Palestinian territory has suffered vast destruction, death and lack of food that have resulted in a major humanitarian crisis.

World leaders will gather for a key debate at the UN General Assembly in New York this week where the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will be front and centre.