Macron says stance on Israel must ‘harden’ unless Gaza situation improves

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that European countries should “harden the collective position” against Israel if it does not respond appropriately to the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

As the international pressure mounting on Israel over the deepening hunger crisis in Gaza, Macron said action was needed “in the next few hours and days.” He also asserted recognition of a Palestinian state with conditions was “not only a moral duty, but a political necessity.”

It is worth mentioning here that France is “determined” to recognise a Palestinian state, its foreign minister said on Tuesday, condemning Israel for the “indefensible” situation in Gaza created by its military campaign and humanitarian blockade.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot also reaffirmed that Paris backed a Netherlands-led initiative for a review of the cooperation agreement between the European Union and Israel, which could affect political and economic ties.

President Emmanuel Macron has left open the possibility that France could become the latest European nation to recognise a Palestinian state at a UN conference in June.

Also read: US proposes 60-day ceasefire for Gaza, plan shows

“We cannot leave the children of Gaza a legacy of violence and hatred. So all this must stop, and that’s why we are determined to recognise a Palestinian state,” Barrot told France Inter radio.

“And I am actively working towards this, because we want to contribute to a political solution in the interest of the Palestinians but also for the security of Israel,” he added.

In a latest development, a U.S. plan for Gaza seen by Reuters on Friday proposes a 60-day ceasefire and the release of 28 Israeli hostages alive and dead in the first week and the release of 125 Palestinian prisoners sentenced to life and the remains of 180 dead Palestinians.

The plan, which says it is guaranteed by U.S. President Donald Trump and mediators Egypt and Qatar, includes sending aid to Gaza as soon as Hamas signs off on the ceasefire agreement.

The plan stipulates that Hamas will release the last 30 hostages once a permanent ceasefire is in place.

The White House said on Thursday that Israel has agreed to the U.S. ceasefire proposal.