Mad Max spinoff Furiosa release delayed

Mad Max spinoff film Mad Max Furiosa has been delayed till 2024, according to a foreign news agency.

The film was slated to be released in 2023.

The spinoff flick will not see the return of lovely Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa, the character that was introduced in 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road.

It was directed by George Miller, who has directed all the movies.

Theron, speaking on not appearing in the movie in an interview, said that the decision was a tough one to swallow,” and wished Miller the best of luck for his upcoming project.

Furiosa will see Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the cast.

The franchise has been one of the most prestigious in Hollywood.

Mel Gibson had played the leading role of Max Rockatansky in the first three films namely Mad Max, Mad Max 2 and Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.

They were released in 1979, 1981 and 1985 respectively.

The film franchise was revived back with Fury Road with a new cast in 2015. This time, it was Tom Hardy playing the role of Max while Theron played Furiosa.

Fury Road went on to become a worldwide hit and won six academies out of 10 nominations. It was premiered worldwide at Cannes in 2015, grossed over $357 million.