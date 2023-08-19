Zeenat Aman, Katrina Kaif give thumbs up to ‘Made in Heaven Season 2’

Bollywood A-listers Zeenat Aman and Katrina Kaif spoke highly of the second season of the web show ‘Made In Heaven.’

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

‘Made In Heaven‘, an anthology-like series, follows two wedding planners and friends, Karan Mehra [Arjun Mathur] and Tara Khanna [Sobhita Dhulipala] as they navigate through the ups and downs of relationships, against the backdrop of lavish Indian weddings.

The steallar cast features Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur along with Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi will be seen recurring in their main roles,

Ishwak Singh and Trinetra join the cast for the second season.

Related – ‘Made in Heaven‘ returns with new season after 4 years

Zeenat Aman took to Instagram to praise the ‘Made in Heaven Season 2‘. She called it a “riveting” project.

“Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of ‘Made in Heaven‘ for a riveting second season! I just finished watching it last night,” she wrote.

The ‘Qurbani‘ star also praised Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala’s acting. She wrote that the latter was a visionary, and Arjun Mathur gave a stand-out performance.

Zeenat Aman added that she is looking forward to producer Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming works.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, said the project is a “must-watch”. She added that the show had gripping characters and plot.

“What a show, can’t remember a time when I just had to finish the entire season in one go, all the characters just keep you hooked. Amazing so well done, no stone left unturned in putting up a spectacular show #bingeworthy and the ENTIRE cast just brilliantly performed,” she wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that the nine-episodic first season of ‘Made in Heaven premiered on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video in 2019, garnering mostly positive reviews from online audiences and entertainment critics.