26.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Advertisement -

Zeenat Aman, Katrina Kaif give thumbs up to ‘Made in Heaven Season 2’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Bollywood A-listers Zeenat Aman and Katrina Kaif spoke highly of the second season of the web show ‘Made In Heaven.’

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Made In Heaven‘, an anthology-like series, follows two wedding planners and friends, Karan Mehra [Arjun Mathur] and Tara Khanna [Sobhita Dhulipala] as they navigate through the ups and downs of relationships, against the backdrop of lavish Indian weddings.

The steallar cast features Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur along with Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi will be seen recurring in their main roles,

Ishwak Singh and Trinetra join the cast for the second season.

Related – Made in Heaven‘ returns with new season after 4 years

Zeenat Aman took to Instagram to praise the ‘Made in Heaven Season 2‘. She called it a “riveting” project.

“Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of ‘Made in Heaven‘ for a riveting second season! I just finished watching it last night,” she wrote. 

The ‘Qurbani‘ star also praised Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala’s acting. She wrote that the latter was a visionary, and Arjun Mathur gave a stand-out performance.

Zeenat Aman added that she is looking forward to producer Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming works.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, said the project is a “must-watch”. She added that the show had gripping characters and plot.

“What a show, can’t remember a time when I just had to finish the entire season in one go, all the characters just keep you hooked. Amazing so well done, no stone left unturned in putting up a spectacular show #bingeworthy and the ENTIRE cast just brilliantly performed,” she wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that the nine-episodic first season of ‘Made in Heaven premiered on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video in 2019, garnering mostly positive reviews from online audiences and entertainment critics.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.