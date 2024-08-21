Viral: Indian man discovers ‘Made in Pakistan’ merchandise in Harvard University

An Indian Youtuber visiting Harvard University was surprised after discovering that a jacket available at the institution’s store was labelled “Made in Pakistan.”

Ishan Sharma, a YouTube content creator visited the prestigious Ivy League university as part of his journey through the United States that he was documenting along the way. During his visit wanted to make some purchases as memorabilia.

Upon arriving at The Harvard Shop, the official student-run store, Sharma was initially surprised by the price of the items and then noticed the manufacturing label on the clothing, which indicated it was made in Pakistan.

Sharma shared photos of himself wearing a Harvard jacket in the school’s iconic crimson and black colours. One of the images featured the label displaying the “Made in Pakistan” tag.

“Came to Harvard to buy merch. This one’s is Rs. 12,000! But made in Pakistan?!” Sharma posted on X.

Social media reaction

His post quickly gained the attention of South Asian social media users especially from India, leading to a wave of amused reactions online.

“Indian travels to America only to purchase clothes made in Pakistan, quite the twist,” joked one user, Mahesh, on X.

Another user commented, “Even Harvard is outsourcing to Asia,” while someone else added, “Now all South Asian moms can proudly say we have Harvard at home.”

However, not all comments were light-hearted. Some criticised the quality of the merchandise. “The quality is awful. I bought a few items last year and after just 2-3 washes, they were only good for mopping the floor,” one person remarked on X.

Others pointed out that a significant amount of clothing sold in Western countries, including high-end brands, is manufactured in the South Asian subcontinent, particularly in Bangladesh.

Earlier in his trip, Sharma had shared his disappointment with the lack of hospitality in American hotels, calling it his biggest cultural shock during his visit.