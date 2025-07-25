‘You’ star Madeline Brewer ties the knot

Emmy-nominated actor Madeline Brewer has tied the knot with British cinematographer Jack Thompson-Roylance in a countryside ceremony.

American actor Madeline Brewer, 33, best known for her roles in Netflix's 'You' and 'Orange is the New Black' as well as her Primetime Emmy-nominated performance in 'The Handmaid's Tale', married her fiancé Jack Thompson-Roylance, co-founder of production company Deadbeat Films Ltd, on July 12, she announced on Thursday.

The couple exchanged vows at the wildflower-themed ceremony in North Cadbury Court of Somerset, England, near the groom’s hometown, in front of approximately 130 guests.

For the nuptials, the actor made for a stunning bride in a classic strapless gown by Vera Wang Luxe, paired with a long vintage-style lace veil, while her husband wore a Casely Hayford suit. His twin brother, Boris, officiated the wedding.

Speaking about the ceremony and the special venue, Brewer told a bridal magazine, “Knowing where Jack’s from and knowing what the southwest of England looks like, I would have wanted to get married there no matter what.”

“What you see and feel when you look at a field full of wildflowers is ultimately what inspired our colour palette and aesthetic,” she added.

Notably, Brewer and Thompson-Roylance, who first sparked dating rumours in 2022, made their romance red carpet official in the following year.

The couple announced their engagement last July, six months after they exchanged rings.

