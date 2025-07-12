‘Outer Banks’ star Madelyn Cline addresses ‘bizarre’ comments on her weight

American actor-model Madelyn Cline, who started appearing in Netflix’s mystery series ‘Outer Banks’ at a young age, addressed viewers’ ‘bizarre’ fixation with her weight and physical appearance over the seasons.

Now 27, Madelyn Cline, who started acting during her teens and basically grew up in the public eye, first played Sarah Cameron in Netflix’s ‘Outer Banks’, when she was only 22. Over the four seasons of the mystery teen drama, her body has undergone multiple changes, due to various factors, but the ‘Glass Onion’ actor wants this ‘bizarre’ discussion and people’s obsession with her appearance to end.

“[My body image] is my Roman Empire,” she joked in a recent interview, before adding, “People love to pay attention to weight specifically. It’s very bizarre to me.”

“From season to season on Outer Banks, my appearance has changed with lots of factors: stress, breakups, healthy or unhealthy habits with food. It’s normal life,” she reasoned.

“But the camera, swear to God, picks up everything. Like, damn. Can I not be on my period? Can I not have a beer the night before?” asked Cline, who also confessed to having an impostor syndrome, and shared that it causes her serious anxieties and mental breakdowns.

Notably, Cline is all set to return for the final season 5 of ‘Outer Banks’, which is currently on the floor.

