Madhuri Dixit wants THIS star kid to recreate ‘Ek Do Teen’

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit names one of the star kids who she thinks would be perfect to recreate her iconic dance number ‘Ek Do Teen’, from ‘Tezaab’.

During her recent outing at the recently-held IIFA green carpet, celebrated actor Madhuri Dixit was asked about a new-age starlet, who she thinks can perfectly recreate her timeless classic ‘Ek Do Teen’, to which she immediately named ‘Azaad’ debutante Rasha Thadani, daughter of her fellow 90s diva Raveena Tandon, who took social media by storm with her stunning dance moves in the hit song ‘Uyi Amma’, from her debut film, co-starring Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aaman Devgan.

“Among the youngest ones, I like Rasha Thadani,” said the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ star.

Further showering praises on the star kid, Dixit added, “Her dance is very graceful.”

Notably, Madhuri Dixit’s iconic dance number ‘Ek Do Teen’, from her movie ‘Tezaab’ (1988), proved to be her breakthrough in Bollywood and is considered to be one of her most hit songs to date.

The song has been recreated twice previously, by Ameesha Patel in ‘Desi Magic’ and Jacqueline Fernandez, for Tiger Shroff’s ‘Baaghi 2’.

