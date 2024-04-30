How Madiha Rizvi met her husband Junaid Ali Perwez?

Popular actor Madiha Rizvi, who recently tied the knot with Junaid Ali Perwez, revealed how she met her second husband.

Versatile actor Madiha Rizvi got married for the second time to writer-poet Junaid Ali Perwez, who confirmed their marriage with a heartwarming wedding video on social media, last week.

In a first-ever joint interview with her husband after marriage, the ‘Jhooti’ actor refuted all the reports of Perwez being an old friend, as she shared how they first met and got to know each other.

Rizvi disclosed that her now-husband is her first cousin, the son of her maternal uncle, and the two have known each other since childhood, while her husband revealed that he is three years younger than the actor.

Speaking of the age difference, Perwez said, “I never thought of it like that which is why it wasn’t a big deal for me. However, the only challenge – since I’ve never been married before – was to adjust with the kids who are already grown up and bond with them.”

“And it was only after she was convinced that the three of us [Madiha’s two daughters and Junaid] could bond well, that we initiated a conversation around marriage,” he added.

For the unversed, Madiha Rizvi, daughter of veteran actor Deeba Rizvi, was previously married to fellow actor Hasan Noman, son of late prolific artist, Rasheed Naz, from 2013 to 2022. The ex-couple shares two daughters together.