Why Madiha Shah kept her marriage a secret for years?

Pakistan’s renowned film and TV actor Madiha Shah, who disclosed her marriage to Javed Iqbal after 8 years, revealed why she kept it a secret for so long.

Seated for a heart-to-heart tell-all with host Nida Yasir, on ARY Digital’s Ramadan special transmission ‘Shan e Suhoor’, Lollywood star Madiha Shah, who formally announced her marriage to her now-husband Javed Iqbal in 2014, opened up on keeping it a secret since 2006.

Appearing on the show with her only daughter Maheen Javed, Shah mentioned that it was an almost arranged marriage with her businessman-husband, whose proposal was brought by her mamu (maternal uncle) to her mother.

“I moved to Canada after marriage and stayed there for 5-6 years,” she said. “I had to keep my relationship a secret due to the movies I was working on… I was shooting for Majajan when I gave birth to my daughter. So we were not allowed to disclose it.”

“However, all my colleagues and co-stars were well aware of it,” the ‘Nagina’ debutante maintained.

“My husband had always been very supportive of my decisions and never stopped me from working,” Shah concluded.

