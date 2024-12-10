Madrassah agreement 2019 “nothing but a piece of paper”: JUI-F

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F leaders have said that the seminaries registration agreement 2019 has no legal status, “It is nothing but a piece of paper”.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Hafiz Hamdullah has alleged that the government is trying to set religious scholars in clash with each other.

“The eyes of the PPP and the PML-N members were shut at the time of consultations, or it was a betrayal for the sake of the 26th Constitutional Amendment,” he questioned.

JUI leader said that the government is staging a spectacle against its own legislation bill.

Meanwhile, JUI Senator Kamran Murtaza has said that “Tahir Ashrafi remains available to every government”.

JUI-F chief Fazal-ur-Rehman yesterday warned the government against politicizing the seminaries registration bill.

Addressing a press conference, the JUI-F chief said that his party will not back down on the issue of the Madrassa Registration Bill.

He accused the government of trying to divide the clerics (Ulama) by holding meetings with a section of scholars, calling it a conspiracy to create divisions among them.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman emphasized that the JUI-F is not fighting for its own interests but for the rights of all madrassas and scholars.

He pointed out that madrassas are independent institutions and not subordinate to the government.

He criticized the government for trying to control madrassas through international organizations such as the IMF and FATF.